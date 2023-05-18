Storm chances go up tonight into Friday AM

TULSA, Okla — Some patchy fog will be possible to start the day. Be mindful of some low visibility in favored spots. By mid/late morning, the fog should dissipate.

We should make it through most of Thursday dry, just a slight chance of a shower or storm along with a mix of clouds and sun. High temps nearing 80F.

Higher chances of rain and thunder roll in early Friday morning. No severe weather with these, but many of us may have a wet morning drive. By Friday afternoon and evening, then highest chances will push into southern portions of the region...south of I-40. While not a classic severe weather setup, a few strong to marginally severe storms may be possible with a wind and hail threat.

Good news, rain and moisture clear out in time giving an absolutely gorgeous weekend! Look for some sunshine and below average temperatures for your Saturday and Sunday plans!

Pleasant conditions continue through the start of next week.

