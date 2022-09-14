Staying Warm And Dry Into The Weekend

TULSA, Okla — From a meteorological perspective, we are stuck in a boring weather pattern. What that means for us is not much change with pleasant nights and very warm afternoons to finish out the week. Outdoor plans will be a go with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s through Friday.

Southerly winds will gradually increase Gulf of Mexico moisture this weekend, so expect the mugginess to return. It'll be noticeably hot and humid by the end of the weekend and into next week with highs well into the mid 90s.

Our next cold front may not arrive until late next week. Unfortunately, rain chances do not look as promising as they did yesterday, but we'll continue to monitor.

