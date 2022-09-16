Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Staying Hot And Dry Into Next Week

Above average temps are likely this weekend with near record-heat next week
Posted at 4:12 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 05:12:12-04

TULSA, Okla — There is a small chance those of you along the Oklahoma and Kansas line get a shower or storm this morning through about midday. Most of us will remain dry. In fact, that is our lone rain chance for at least another week.

As a ridge of high pressure builds over us through the weekend and into early next week, we'll keep hot temps, lots of sunshine, and a gust south to south west breeze going. Drought conditions are expected to worsen.

Highs today will reach the low 90s. Looks good for highs school football with temps falling through the 80s and into the 70s by the time games end.

We'll get hotter over the weekend with mid 90s likely both Saturday and Sunday. Stay hydrated and grab the sunscreen if you are going to be outside. Our hottest stretch arrives early next week with upper 90s MON-WED. Very close to record highs each day. Data varies on the timing, but a cold front could approach by next Thursday or Friday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018