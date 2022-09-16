Staying Hot And Dry Into Next Week

TULSA, Okla — There is a small chance those of you along the Oklahoma and Kansas line get a shower or storm this morning through about midday. Most of us will remain dry. In fact, that is our lone rain chance for at least another week.

As a ridge of high pressure builds over us through the weekend and into early next week, we'll keep hot temps, lots of sunshine, and a gust south to south west breeze going. Drought conditions are expected to worsen.

Highs today will reach the low 90s. Looks good for highs school football with temps falling through the 80s and into the 70s by the time games end.

We'll get hotter over the weekend with mid 90s likely both Saturday and Sunday. Stay hydrated and grab the sunscreen if you are going to be outside. Our hottest stretch arrives early next week with upper 90s MON-WED. Very close to record highs each day. Data varies on the timing, but a cold front could approach by next Thursday or Friday.

