Spring Preview this Week

TULSA, OKLA — A chilly start this Monday morning with a quick warm-up expected. Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky and a moderate southwesterly breeze.

Clear this evening with overnight lows mild in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday brings us sunshine again with warmer lows in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

After a quiet start to the work week, the latter half of the week will feature two fast-moving storm systems moving across the Plains.

The first system will affect the region on Wednesday, bringing isolated strong to severe storm potential to far southeast Oklahoma.

Temperatures will remain very warm on Thursday ahead of yet another storm system that arrives on Friday.

Friday's system looks dynamic with a strong wind field from the ground to the upper levels of the atmosphere. Severe weather looks likely in the middle part of the country, but still some uncertainty for us depending on the timing.

We are keeping widely scattered chances mainly east of Tulsa for now and will adjust as we get closer. At this time, odds for storms do look higher to our east in Arkansas.

The weekend looks nice with highs back in the low/mid 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

