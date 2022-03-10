Mild Start, Wintry Finish to Thursday

TULSA, OKLA- — ***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY***

Cool and breezy day with highs in around 50 degrees under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Winds will start to pick up out of the north mid to late afternoon as a strong cold front is expected to moves through bringing in a much colder air mass tonight into tomorrow.

Initial rain chances will transition to a narrow period of wintry mix before becoming snow starting early Friday and continuing on and off throughout the day.

At this time, the highest snow amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected to the north of Interstate 40. (These are our current projections and some changes will be made to these total amounts as we get closer.)

Much colder daytime highs tomorrow around freezing with overnight lows in the teens and wind chill values in the single digits Saturday morning.

This colder air mass will be short lived as highs rebound into the 40s Saturday under a mostly sunny sky.

Highs near 70 on Sunday and Monday!

