TULSA, Okla. — Spring begins today and we start it with cold temperatures this morning! Temperatures in the 30s with highs in the upper 50s. Sunshine returns with thankfully lighter winds NW 5-15 mph.

Lows down to the mid 40s on Friday, then highs in the low 70s. Partly cloudy skies. Windy again with gusts 30-40 mph pulling out of the south, then shifting out of the northwest as another front moves in. Fire danger will need to be monitored.

For Saturday, lows in the lower 40s, then highs around 72° with partly cloudy skies. A storm system will arrive Saturday night into Sunday bringing a chance for a few showers and storms. Right now a few marginally strong to severe storms (hail threat) looks possible. I don't anticipate a higher severe threat, but we'll keep monitoring. Lows Sunday in the mid 50s and then highs to remain around 70°.

Monday and Tuesday looking dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s on Monday and then mid 70s on Tuesday. Lows in the 40s.

