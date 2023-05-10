Spotty storms possible today and tonight

TULSA, Okla — An upper level low slowly will moving out of Texas today and into Arkansas and Oklahoma will bring a chance for a few spotty showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Highest chances will be south of I-44 with lowest chances north of I-44. Overall, today's severe threat looks low, but gusty winds, small hail, and locally heavy rain will be possible in the strongest storms. Not as warm today with highs in the low/mid 80s.

We'll leave a chance for storms to linger into tomorrow morning. Another chance for storms arrives tomorrow evening and night as a storm system moves in from the west. These will have the chance to be strong to severe with all threats possible, so we'll be monitoring closely. Right now the highest severe potential looks to be in western and central Oklahoma in the late afternoon and early evening, then those storms will move into our region after sunset.

The unsettled weather pattern will remain into Mother's Day weekend with continuing chances of showers and storms. Don't cancel plans as we'll have dry weather mixed as well, but keep an eye to the sky and have an umbrella ready to go. Severe threat looks low, but gusty winds, small hail, and a localized heavy rain threat will still exist with any storms that develop.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --