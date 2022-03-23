Spotty Showers this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Cooler morning commute with spotty showers early. We'll get some drier conditions returning by this afternoon under a mostly to partly cloudy sky.

Highs below average in the mid-50s with breezy NW winds.

Partly cloudy evening with overnight lows around 40 degrees.

Sun/cloud mix tomorrow with plenty of dry time. Afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Mostly sunny on Friday with the return of south winds boosting highs around 70 degrees.

The upcoming weekend is still looking great, but we've lowered temperatures a bit. Highs in the mid 60s on Saturday, then around 70° again for Sunday along with mostly sunny skies.

We start off the workweek with highs in the 80s.

