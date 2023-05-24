Spotty showers and storms possible today

TULSA, Okla — Keep an umbrella on standby today as few spotty showers and storms will be possible. Not everyone will see rain, but locally heavy rain will be possible where storms occur this afternoon. Good news, the severe threat looks very low. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A slight chance of a shower or storm will linger into Thursday and Friday as well, but most of us will remain dry. Afternoon temps will be slightly warmer...in the low/mid 80s.

There is still a chance for a few more hit-or-miss showers for Memorial Day weekend (Saturday and Sunday) with warm, and slightly humid conditions. Highs staying in the low/mid 80s.

For Memorial Day, there will be a chance for a few isolated storms. Keep your plans, but keep an eye to the sky. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --