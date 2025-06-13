Spotty Showers And Storms Friday

TULSA, Okla. — Spotty showers and a few scattered storms for Friday but not everyone will see rain. Mostly cloudy skies now with some peaks of sunshine later today. Afternoon highs in the low 80s with calm winds. An isolated storm possible this evening which could bring gusty winds a heavy downpour.

A warm and humid weekend expected with storm chances however not looking like a washout. Scattered storms during the overnight hours through the afternoon for Saturday. A few storms could be marginally severe. Highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

Additional scattered storms for Father's Day Sunday especially in the morning. A few could be marginally severe. Afternoon highs near 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies and calm south winds.

Highs in the low 90s for next week along with humid conditions. Isolated shower or storm Monday with Tuesday. We will watch Wednesday as strong to severe storms are possible.

Have a great weekend!

