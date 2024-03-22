Spotty showers and a wind shift today

TULSA, OKLA- — Spotty showers will be possible today with highs this afternoon around 70 degrees.

A cooler and drier air mass will arrive this evening with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Mostly sunny to start Saturday with clouds increasing for the second half of the day. Highs tomorrow afternoon in the low to mid-60s.

Hold on to your hats Sunday with strong south to southeast winds gusting to near 40 mph. Moisture will stream north keeping skies mostly cloudy.

The next storm system to affect the region will bring storm chances mainly late Sunday into Monday. Storms that form west of the area along the dryline Sunday afternoon will spread east Sunday evening, and will bring some severe weather threat to portions of eastern Oklahoma before they weaken.

Other storms are expected to develop later Sunday night and into Monday morning along the advancing cold front from Texas up into southeast Oklahoma and western Arkansas. These storms are not expected to be severe, but could bring locally heavy rainfall.

Behind Sunday night’s cold front will be a reinforcing shot of chillier air. A freeze could be possible Tuesday and Wednesday morning in parts of Green Country. Highs Tuesday will likely stay in the 50s despite some sunshine.

Have a fun and safe rest of your Spring Break!

