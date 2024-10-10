Some shower chances today

TULSA, OKLA — There is a chance of a few showers and storms develop, mainly this morning, with minimal accumulation expected.

Highs should reach the mid-80s.

We'll also have to watch this evening for some possible aurora activity! It's always tough to tell ahead of time how bright and widespread and we will be up against come cloud coverage too.

The isolated storm chance will linger into Friday morning with a warm-up into Friday afternoon and Saturday!

Highs Friday will be close to 90° with low/mid 90s on Saturday! Saturday's record high is 94° (1978), and we'll be close!

Latest data brings a cold front in on Sunday with a gusty northeast breeze behind in with highs in the low/mid 80s. Lots of sunshine!

The first half of next week will finally feel like Fall with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and lows into the 40s.

