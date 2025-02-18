Snow and Ice Impacts will Start this Morning

***Winter Weather Alerts all across eastern Oklahoma and southeast Kansas from until tomorrow morning for accumulating snow and ice***

Chance for a wintry mix in the morning of sleet and freezing rain before the moderate to heavy snow moves in.

Dropping temperatures through the day ending up in the teens in the Tulsa area. NE 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chills go below zero by Tuesday evening and night.

The snow should exit the area by midnight Tuesday night.

Lows around 0° Wednesday through Friday morning. Highs between 10° and 20° Wednesday and Thursday. Then upper 20s on Friday.

We should be finally above freezing by Saturday afternoon with highs near 40° and even 60s showing up NEXT week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

