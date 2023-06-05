Watch Now
Slight storm chances each day this week

Temps will run a few degrees above average, then drop slightly this weekend
Temperatures will remain warm. Slightly above average through midweek, then closer to average over the weekend.
Posted at 5:23 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 06:38:38-04

TULSA, Okla — Don't expect many changes through the middle of the week. For today, highs will climb well into the 80s to near 90 with a chance of a few pop-up isolated storms. Most of us stay dry, but keep an eye to the sky just in case. What we see today, is what we'll likely continue to see tomorrow, Wednesday, and again on Thursday.

At the end of the week, our chances for showers and storms will increase. Overall severe threat continues to look low, but storms may produce some locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. Temperatures will come down a little bit...into the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

