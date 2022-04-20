Slight Risk of Severe Storms

TULSA, Okla — Showers this morning will be moving out, then clouds will slowly break up this afternoon. Keep an eye to the sky as one or two isolated severe storms may develop in Green Country late this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind and large hail are the primary concerns, but the tornado threat is not zero. Expect gusty south winds with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon.

Mostly to partly cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday. Highs in the low 80s Thursday and Friday. It will be breezy this week and into the weekend.

More showers and storms will cross the area on Saturday PM into Sunday. We'll keep it warm Saturday, but temps will cool off Sunday behind a cold front.