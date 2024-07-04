Sizzling to Stormy Independence Day

*** EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING THURSDAY FROM NOON TO 9 PM ***

One last dangerously hot/humid day is expected again today through at least early next week. An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect between noon and 9 PM for portions of E OK and WC AR, with a Heat Advisory elsewhere.

The Fourth of July looks hot and humid. Afternoon highs near the triple digits with heat index values ranging from 105 to 115 degrees.

A cold front will move in later in the day sparking a few thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening. A few could be severe with a damaging wind and hail threat.

Please stay weather aware for any outdoor plans you may have! It is possible storms may impact 4th of July fireworks displays across parts of Green Country.

Rain chances continue Friday morning as the front pushes south but chances will be dropping through the morning.

The main topic with the front by Friday is the nice relief from the heat. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with northerly winds. A refreshing end to the week!

As of now, the weekend looks seasonably hot with highs in the low 90s. As moisture returns from the south, a few showers and storms look possible on Sunday.

