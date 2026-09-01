Sizzling Start to September

TULSA, OKLA — ***HEAT ADVISORY FOR TULSA, WASHINGTON, NOWATA, ROGERS, MAYES, WAGONER AND SE OSAGE COUNTIES FROM NOON UNTIL 8 THS EVENING.***

Hot and sunny start to September with highs this afternoon around 100 degrees and a moderate south breeze.

The heat will remain the dominant story through the rest of the week. Highs will stay near or above 100° in many areas, while heat index values could reach 105° to 110° at times.

Temperatures may ease back a few degrees Thursday and Friday as some tropical moisture moves north from the Gulf Coast. That added moisture could bring a few isolated showers or thunderstorms, mainly across southeast Oklahoma.

However, rain chances remain very low overall, and most locations will stay dry. Any showers or storms that develop will be widely scattered and are not expected to provide meaningful drought relief.

The combination of persistent heat and little rainfall will continue to worsen the ongoing drought. Dry conditions will also increase the potential for localized fire weather concerns each day, particularly where winds become gusty.

There are no major changes expected in the weather pattern through Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will remain well above normal, with hot and dry conditions continuing.

If you’re making outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, be prepared for significant heat stress and plan for plenty of water, shade and breaks from the heat.

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