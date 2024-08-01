*** HEAT ADVISORIES AND EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS ACROSS GREEN COUNTRY TODAY FROM 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM ***

Some spotty showers, mainly to our northwest, early this morning then partly cloudy to mostly sunny this afternoon.

It's a sizzling start to August with highs today in the triple digits and feels like temps ranging from 105 to 115 degrees this afternoon.

Areas north of I-40 could see additional chances for isolated showers and storms this evening as a weak frontal boundary moves south. Wind gusts to near 60 to 70 mph will be the main threat, with a lesser risk of hail.

Lows tonight in the mid-70s.

Temperatures will drop sightly Friday and into the weekend, but our highs still look to be near or just above average for early August (mid/upper 90s). With a ridge of high pressure building back, we may make a run back toward the triple digits much of next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

