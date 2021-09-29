Showers/Storms this Wednesday Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to shift east throughout the day today.

A few pockets of locally heavy rainfall will be possible within the strongest storms, but overall rainfall is expected to be light.

Severe weather is not anticipated with this activity. Daytime highs in the mid-80s with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

An unsettled weather pattern will persist for the remainder of the work week and into the first part of the weekend.

The better rain chances will arrive Thursday and Friday in association with a weak boundary stalling and again Friday night into Saturday with an upper level wave.

Meanwhile, temperatures will return to the 80s tomorrow then 70s starting Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

