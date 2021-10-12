Showers/Storms Return Later Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly sunny and crisp start to Tuesday with temps out-the-door around 50 degrees in most locations.
Increasing clouds around the lunch hour with scattered showers and a few non-severe storms possible this afternoon and evening.
Warmer overnight lows in the mid-60s as our next round of strong to severe storms roll into the area from NW tracking SE.
A broken line of storms will arrive after midnight with the greater potential for severe along and northwest of I-44.
By the time storms reach SE OK into NW AR Wednesday, severe potentials should be very isolated with locally heavy rainfall the main threat.
The front stalls in the region beginning a period of unsettled weather with intermittent rain chances through Friday.
Dry and much cooler weather expected over the upcoming weekend.
