Showers/Storms Return Later Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly sunny and crisp start to Tuesday with temps out-the-door around 50 degrees in most locations.

Increasing clouds around the lunch hour with scattered showers and a few non-severe storms possible this afternoon and evening.

Warmer overnight lows in the mid-60s as our next round of strong to severe storms roll into the area from NW tracking SE.

A broken line of storms will arrive after midnight with the greater potential for severe along and northwest of I-44.

By the time storms reach SE OK into NW AR Wednesday, severe potentials should be very isolated with locally heavy rainfall the main threat.

The front stalls in the region beginning a period of unsettled weather with intermittent rain chances through Friday.

Dry and much cooler weather expected over the upcoming weekend.

