Showers Moving Out As Cooler Air Remains

TULSA, OKLA- — Rain chances this morning with a drier air mass moving in for the second half of the day.

Another cool afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky with a few breaks possible. Daytime highs around 50 degrees.

Calm winds with some clearing, mainly east of Tulsa, allowing temps to fall right at or slightly below freezing late tonight into tomorrow morning. Protect your tender vegetation!

After a modest warm up Thursday afternoon with highs rebounding into the mid-50s, there's potential for ANOTHER light freeze with more counties likely to be under a watch.

However, returning south winds tomorrow evening might help to keep temps from bottoming out, especially from Tulsa west. (Check back for further updates).

As we look towards the upcoming weekend, a warming trend will take over and likely to last for several days, with well above normal temperatures by early next week.

