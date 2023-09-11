Showers Move in Across Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Feeling like Fall this week!

Starting off this morning with some light rain but we should see an increase in showers and a few thunderstorms as we go throughout the evening and overnight hours. Highs will struggle in the mid 70s with light north winds as a cold front moves through.

Lingering showers will stick around to start off Tuesday morning but we should dry off by lunch time. Cloudy then slowly clearing by the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

The majority of the day Wednesday should be dry but an increase in a few showers and storms through the overnight hours into Thursday. Highs on Thursday will struggle to reach the 70s!

Overnight lows will be pleasant in the upper 50s to low 60s this week!

