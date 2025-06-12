Showers And Storms Through Friday

TULSA, Okla. — A gloomy and wet start to the day with rain showers across the area. On and off showers and a few storms continue throughout the day. Mostly cloudy and highs in the upper 70s with southeast winds 5-15 mph.

Widely scattered showers and storms continue Friday, but may start to move out from west to east by Friday afternoon and evening. Upper 60s in the morning and highs in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

A warm weekend ahead along with a slight chance for rain. On Saturday, highs climb in the upper 80s with more cloud coverage. Isolated storms but not everyone will see rain. By Father's Day Sunday, only an isolated storm chance. Highs near 90° along with partly cloudy skies.

Low 90s should continue into early next week with a continued slight chance for a few isolated pop-up storms.

