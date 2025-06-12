Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Showers And Storms Through Friday

A warming trend this weekend into next week
Showers And Storms Through Friday
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — A gloomy and wet start to the day with rain showers across the area. On and off showers and a few storms continue throughout the day. Mostly cloudy and highs in the upper 70s with southeast winds 5-15 mph.

Widely scattered showers and storms continue Friday, but may start to move out from west to east by Friday afternoon and evening. Upper 60s in the morning and highs in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

A warm weekend ahead along with a slight chance for rain. On Saturday, highs climb in the upper 80s with more cloud coverage. Isolated storms but not everyone will see rain. By Father's Day Sunday, only an isolated storm chance. Highs near 90° along with partly cloudy skies.

Low 90s should continue into early next week with a continued slight chance for a few isolated pop-up storms.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital