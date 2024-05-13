Showers and Storms for Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Rain gear will be needed this morning as we track showers and a few storms moving across the area. Good news is it won't be a complete washout. We will have some breaks from the rain late this morning and during lunch time but you will still need to keep the umbrella on hand even into tonight. More widely scattered showers and storms will continue throughout the day. Afternoon highs in the mid 70s with a few peaks of sunshine.

Drying off Tuesday with the return of the sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s with northwest winds.

Most of Wednesday has been dry but we do have more storm chances Wednesday night into Thursday. Afternoon highs will be warm in the low 80s.

Storm chances increase Thursday but we dry off for Friday.

Have a fun and safe week!

