Showers And Scattered Storms Today

TULSA, Okla. — Mostly cloudy skies for Sunday with a chance for showers and scattered storms. A few storms could be slow moving creating a flood risk. Highs in the low 80s with calm winds.

Upper 60s to start Labor Day with an additional chance for scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the low 80s with a few peaks of sunshine later in the afternoon.

We will stay in the upper 70s Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. An isolated chance for a shower but most will stay dry.

Lots of sunshine for Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 80s. A few isolated showers or storms as a cold front is expected to move in by Thursday.

Morning lows in the low 60s with highs Thursday in the mid 70s!

As of now, we will continue to see below average temperatures through the weekend and next week.

