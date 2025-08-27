Showers And A Few Storms Today

TULSA, Okla. — Mostly cloudy skies with areas of patchy dense fog for some. A few showers will begin to increase this morning with widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Highs will vary across Green Country in the low to mid 70s.

Another round develops overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning, through Thursday afternoon, departing southeast Thursday evening/night. We'll keep a chance over possible redevelopment overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. Lows in the mid 60s and highs in the mid 70s.

Highest rainfall totals will likely be across northeast parts of Green Country with widespread 1" to 3" totals and localized spots over 3". Where heavier totals occur, a flood threat will need to be monitored.

Temperatures will remain below average this week in the 70s and lows in the 60s.

We begin to dry out for any Labor Day weekend plans! Mix of sun and clouds with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low 80s!

