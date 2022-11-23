Shower chances going up into Thanksgiving

TULSA, Okla — Moisture is streaming north, and as a result clouds will increase this morning. By this afternoon and evening, a few light isolated showers an sprinkles will be possible. Temperatures will hold steady in the low/mid 50s.

Rain chances will increase tonight with showers and even a few rumbles of thunder possible into Thanksgiving morning. Most of theis activity should diminish by your Thanksgiving afternoon and evening plans, but keep an umbrella with you just in case. Temps stay cool with highs in the low/mid 50s.

New data suggests Friday is looking dry, but we'll leave a slight chance of a shower in the forecast. As the main upper low with our Thanksgiving weekend storm system swings though Friday night into Saturday, our rain chances will be at their highest. Expect a good soaking and chilly rainfall. Highs Saturday may stay in the mid/upper 40s at best.

Sunshine will return Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Warmer temps will great us starting early next week.

