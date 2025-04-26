Shower and storm chances return for weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Grab the umbrella for Saturday afternoon as widespread showers and storm chances will increase throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The severe threat will remain very low and afternoon highs will climb into the low 70s.

Widely scattered showers and a few storms are likely Sunday morning but most of the day looks dry. South winds 10-20 mph with highs in the upper 70s to the low 80s.

Most of Monday looks dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s along with gusty south winds. Stay weather aware and stay up to date with any changes as we do have a chance for strong to severe storms by Monday evening into the overnight.

More widespread rain and thunder for Tuesday, gradually pushing south with time as a cold front sweeps through. Some severe weather does look possible as well. South winds becoming north 10-15 mph with highs in the low 70s.

The active weather pattern will remain, with more rain chances Wednesday and Thursday and highs in the 70s. Right now, the severe threat looks low, but we'll monitor the chance for any localized flooding thanks to the ground already being wet.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

