Sharp Drop in Temperatures this Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA- — A strong cold front moves in by late morning. Temperatures start off in the 60s, then falling into the 50s and 40s by the afternoon with gusty north winds.

A few light showers will be possible as our pattern transitions, although majority will remain dry.

Morning temps will dip in the 30s Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs in the 50s.

Cooler and drier weather will follow and persist through the first part of the upcoming weekend. Clouds will increase by Sunday with a chance of showers.

