Severe Weather Potential Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Areas of patchy dense fog early this morning with increasing winds, warmth and severe weather potential.

There is a slight risk of severe storms for all of eastern Oklahoma late this afternoon and evening. Today's threat is highly conditional, as there are questions regarding how many thunderstorms will develop. If storms do develop, then severe weather is likely, with large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes possible.

The high reaching 82°. South winds gusting to 40 mph.

Another batch of possible strong to severe storms moves in early Wednesday morning as a cold front moves through. The atmosphere will stabilize by Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Mostly sunny and dry on Thursday and upper 60s as well.

A chance for showers Friday through Easter weekend. Highs in the mid 70s on Friday and then 60s and 70s Saturday and Easter Sunday.

