Severe Weather Likely Tonight

Posted at 8:11 AM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 09:27:16-04

Be weather aware tonight!

The majority of your Sunday will be warm and breezy and dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Severe storms move in by middle to late evening with all modes of severe weather possible.
There will be more storm chances late Tuesday night through Friday.

