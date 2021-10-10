Severe Weather Likely Tonight

Be weather aware tonight!
The majority of your Sunday will be warm and breezy and dry with highs in the upper 80s.
Severe storms move in by middle to late evening with all modes of severe weather possible.
Download the StormShield app to keep you safe!
There will be more storm chances late Tuesday night through Friday.
