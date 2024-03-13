Severe weather likely for parts of Green Country Thursday

TULSA, Okla — Can’t rule out an isolated storm or two developing tonight with a low-end severe threat, but most of us will remain dry through Thursday morning. Lows by daybreak will hold in the low/mid 60s.

A cold front will make a push into Green Country on Thursday increasing our chances of showers and storms. As of now will keep chances at about 40% for Tulsa, but chances are 60-90% for those of you south and east of I-44. Strong to severe storms are expected develop in the early afternoon south of I-44 with a damaging wind and hail threat and a low tornado threat. Storms will likely become more numerous in the evening and into Thursday night before moving out after midnight. If you live south and east of I-44, stay weather aware Thursday.

Expect cooler temperatures for Friday and into St. Patrick's Day weekend with high holding in the low/mid 60s. Overall, should be pleasant for any St. Patrick's Day festivities! A reinforcing shot of cooler arrives in time to start next week with highs in the 50s on Monday, but a quick rebound with 70s coming back by midweek.

