Severe Weather Late Tonight

TULSA, Okla. — Feeling like summer this afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

After a calm day, all eyes turn to late tonight as a strong storm system moves into Green Country. A complex of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds 70-80 mph. Large hail will be the secondary threat. The tornado threat is low but not zero and would be mainly over parts of SE Oklahoma. Make sure you are staying weather aware!

Most of Friday should remain dry with highs in the upper 80s.

For the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be warm with highs in the low 90s and upper 80s. We do have more storm chances Saturday night into Sunday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe.

Good news is once the storms move out of our area Sunday morning, the rest of the day should be dry and warm with lots of sunshine for any Father's Day plans.

We will welcome summer with warm temperatures in the low 90s!

