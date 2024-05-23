Severe thunderstorm threat Thursday

TULSA, OKLA- — Additional thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday. Severe weather potential will again develop with the better opportunity during the afternoon through late evening hours. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats with also a limited tornado potential.

Highs today near seasonal average in the lower 80s.

A cold front will sweep through tomorrow bringing a chance of showers and storms during the morning commute, with a lingering chance into southeast Oklahoma into the afternoon.

Another risk of severe weather returns Saturday PM into Saturday night. All threat could be possible. The uncertainty with Saturday remains the timing of when storm chances will be highs.

Other than just a slight storm chances Sunday, they rest of your Memorial Day weekend looks great!

