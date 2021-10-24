Watch
Weather

Actions

Severe threat today

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:22 AM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 09:22:56-04

Severe storms will be possible later today across eastern Oklahoma.

Strong to severe storms will be possible ahead of a cold front after 4pm. Damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes will be possible.

It will also be warm and windy with highs in the 80s.

More rain and storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018