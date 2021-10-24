Severe threat today

Severe storms will be possible later today across eastern Oklahoma.
Strong to severe storms will be possible ahead of a cold front after 4pm. Damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes will be possible.
It will also be warm and windy with highs in the 80s.
More rain and storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.
