Severe Storms This Evening

TULSA, Okla. — A warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Overcast skies with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms possible this morning but the majority of the rain moves in this evening. Strong to severe storms likely this evening into tonight (mainly between 4 PM- 10 PM). All modes of severe weather possible with the biggest threat being large hail. Make sure you stay weather aware and have a safety plan!

Behind the cold front, expect cooler conditions for Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the afternoon in the mid 50s with breezy north winds.

The sunshine is back on Wednesday with morning lows around 40° and then mid 60s for highs.

Lows could dip into the upper 30s Thursday morning, then mid to upper 60s and sunny still.

Friday starts in the low 40s and then mid 70s under a mostly sunny skies.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

