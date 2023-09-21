Severe storms possible across southern parts of Green Country today and tonight

TULSA, Okla — A few showers and storms have developed across Green Country this morning, mostly southeast of Tulsa. Look for partly cloudy skies this afternoon and temperatures will warm into the low/mid 80s. Many of us will enjoy a beautiful day; However, for those of you along and south of I-40, storms will likely develop late this afternoon and evening. Storms may be strong to severe with a wind and hail threat. A localized flood threat will also exist where the heaviest rain occurs.

More storms will develop overnight into tomorrow morning. Severe threat does not look extremely high with these storms, but locally heavy rain will be possible. Highest chances are from Tulsa to the south and west with lower chances north and east. We should dry out by tomorrow afternoon. High school football games should be good to go!

The active weather pattern remains with an increasing severe threat Saturday PM into Saturday night. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and even a low tornado threat will be possible with the strongest storms. We’ll continue to fine tune and update the severe threat as we get closer. Any severe weather will clear Green Country early Sunday morning, but we cannot rule out a shower or storm into Sunday.

A quieter and dry weather pattern will arrive for next week.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

