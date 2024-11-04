Severe Storms Likely Today

***FLOOD WATCH FOR THE ENTIRE FORECAST AREA THROUGH 3 AM TUESDAY***

(In total, we could see 4-8" of rain across the area from Saturday night through Monday night. Some isolated spots could see 10"+ of rain)

A wet commute this morning with widely scattered showers and storms. An isolated strong storm is possible but the severe threat looks to hold off until later in the afternoon and evening. All threats of severe threats look possible including wind gusts 70-80 mph, quarter to half dollar hail and an elevated tornado threat. Flooding will also be a big concern since we have already seen a lot of rain. Highs in the low 70s with breezy south winds.

A cold front will move through overnight into Tuesday morning clearing the severe threat. Lows in the low 50s on Election Day Tuesday and then highs in the mid 60s. A lot of clouds look to stick around through the day with maybe some peeks of sun.

Mid-40s to start Wednesday morning and then upper 60s later in the afternoon. Staying dry with mostly sunny skies.

Most of Thursday looks dry but we could see an isolated shower.

Showers and storms increase Friday and Saturday. Still a few days out so stay with us for the latest details.

