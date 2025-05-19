Severe Storms Increase This Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — A quiet Monday morning now but this look to change in the afternoon. Strong to severe storms increase across Green Country with all modes of severe weather possible. Highs near 80 degrees with south winds 15-30 mph with mostly cloudy skies. We have multiple rounds of storms starting just after 12 pm and continues through 1 am Tuesday. Strong tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday. Lows in the upper 50s with highs in the upper 70s.

Lots of sunshine again on Wednesday. Lows in the low 50s with highs in the upper 70s still.

Partly cloudy on Thursday with maybe a shower or storm. Lows in the low 50s with highs in the lower 70s.

A better chance for showers and storms on Friday. Lows stay in the low 50s with highs in the mid 70s.

Over the weekend, morning lows in the low to the mid 60s and highs in the upper 70s to around 80°. Chance for showers and storms on Saturday and then less of a chance on Sunday

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

