Severe Storm Potential Tonight

***FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT 7 PM TONIGHT THROUGH 7 PM SUNDAY***

Lows only down to the mid to upper 60s Friday morning and then afternoon highs in the low 80s. South winds 15-25 mph with higher gusts ahead of our next front.

A few spotty showers will be possible Friday afternoon, then the chance of strong to severe storms goes up Friday evening, then becoming more numerous into Friday night. Wind and hail will be the main threats with a low tornado risk. Locally heavy rain and flooding will be possible as well.

Waves of showers and storms will still be around on Saturday and perhaps into early Easter Sunday morning as well. The severe threat Saturday will be dependent on where a front lines up. We'll all have chances for showers and storms, but I am currently thinking the severe threat will be highest south of I-44.

As new data arrives, we'll have to watch Easter Sunday morning as a slower system may still open the door for severe storms, then drying out midday into the afternoon. Unfortunately we still have uncertainty, but we'll be monitoring.

Lows in the 50s with then highs in the mid 60s Saturday-Sunday

Stay up to date with the latest forecast as yards and lawns could be very wet for any weekend egg hunts. Rain totals from Friday night into early Sunday morning could be 2"-5" range with locally higher amounts of over 6" possible. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of our coverage area.

As of now, we look dry for Monday with more storm chances returning by the middle of next week as an active once again pattern develops over the area. Too early to know specific details regarding severe weather, but we'll likely have at least some potential.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

