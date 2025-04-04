Severe Storm Potential Today

***SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 11 AM***

***FLOOD WATCH FOR SOUTH AND EASTERN PARTS OF GREEN COUNTRY THROUGH 7 AM SUNDAY***

Another wave of showers and storms is expected Friday morning with a limited wind and hail threat in the stronger storms, especially in southeast parts of the forecast area.

By Friday afternoon, our focus will be on the position of a front in southeast Oklahoma. North and west of the front, the severe risk will be much lower (still a low-end wind and hail threat), but along and east of the front the severe risk will be much higher will all threats of severe weather possible. There is some uncertainty precisely where the front ends up, but if it can make it to Latimer, LeFlore, and Haskell Counties, there may be a brief window for higher-end severe weather there tomorrow afternoon/evening. Most of us Friday, including Tulsa, will be in the much cooler air (50s) with rain and storms remaining likely, but also a lower severe threat.

More rain and storms with no severe threat are likely on Saturday. Lows in the mid/upper 40s with highs only in the low/mid 50s. With the numerous waves of rain, flooding will become a concern, especially near/east of HWY 69 where some of the higher rainfall totals are expected. Be mindful if you live in a flood prone zone and be prepared to head to higher ground.

As colder air filters in, we are watching the possibility that a few snowflakes may mix in with the rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Be ready to bundle up with lows in the mid 30s Sunday morning. We'll dry out with 50s for highs Sunday afternoon.

Finally a quite stretch of weather next week, but some of us may start with a light freeze Monday morning! We'll see warmer afternoon temps quickly returning the rest of the week.

