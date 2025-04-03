Severe Storm Chances Today and Friday

***FLOOD WATCH FOR EASTERN PARTS OF GREEN COUNTRY THROUGH 7 AM SUNDAY***

A wet start to Thursday with showers and thunderstorms through most of the day. A few could be severe with large hail and damaging winds as the primary threat. Tornado threat is low but not zero. Highs near 60 degrees with northeast winds 10-20 mph.

Cloudy skies with showers and storms on Friday. We could also have large hail and damaging gusty winds across southeast Oklahoma with a higher tornado chance on this day.

Lows in the lower 50s with highs around 60°.

More rain showers with no severe threat on Saturday. Lows in the upper 40s with highs only in the mid 50s.

Maybe a stray shower early Sunday morning, otherwise look for clearing skies through the day. Lows in the upper 30s with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunshine next week, but near freezing in Tulsa Monday morning. Lows still in the 30s on Tuesday and then 40s on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70° those days.

