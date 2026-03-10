Severe Chances Increase Late Tonight

TULSA, Okla. — A warm start to Tuesday with temperatures near 70°. Throughout today, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s. South winds 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Look for increasing scattered showers and storms later in the day, especially by evening and stretching into the overnight hours. Wind and hail will be the main concern. tornado threat is low but not zero.

Additional scattered showers continue Wednesday morning before wrapping up by the afternoon. As the cold front moves through, look for a drop in temperatures with 60s in the morning and 50s by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies and north winds 15-30 mph.

Mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday. Lows Thursday in the mid 30s. Outlying spots could be around freezing. Highs in the mid 60s.

For Friday, lows in the 40s with daytime highs in the mid 70s.

On Saturday, continuing with mostly sunny skies. Lows in the 50s with afternoon temps around 80°

Another cold front will push through during the day on Sunday. Lows in the 50s with highs in the mid 60s. Slight chance for a shower, but the front doesn't look to contain much moisture.

By Monday behind the front, lows near freezing with highs in the low 50s. Partly cloudy skies.

