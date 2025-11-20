Several Rounds of Showers and Storms

TULSA, OKLA — Grab the umbrella out-the-door with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs cooler, but still above average in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Some storms could pulse severe with a limited threat through the afternoon. Heavy rainfall will remain the main concern for today with localized flash flooding possible.

This system should wrap up by early tomorrow with morning lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Skies will gradually clear throughout the day on Friday with most locations getting some sunshine before the day is over.

Highs tomorrow afternoon trending above average in the 70s.

A cold front will move through tomorrow afternoon and evening dropping temperatures closer to seasonal over the weekend.

Highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid-60s. Increasing rain and some storms again late weekend into early next week.

Another cold front may arrive by Wednesday of next week cooling temperatures down at the end of next week, including Thanksgiving. Our current forecast has highs in the mid/upper 40s, but expect some adjustments as we get closer.

