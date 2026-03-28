Seasonably Pleasant and Sunny Saturday

TULSA, OKLA — Today will be fairly pleasant with high temperatures in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the 40s. Skies will feature some scattered to broken mid-level clouds early, but those clouds are expected to gradually clear later in the day.

Winds will start out of the east before shifting to the south this afternoon, though they should remain relatively light.

Beginning tomorrow and continuing through Tuesday, gusty south winds will increase as temperatures climb well above normal, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Fire weather concerns will increase significantly.

The greatest fire risk is expected northwest of I-44, where vegetation has not yet fully “greened up” for spring, leaving grasses and fuels more susceptible to ignition.

A cold front will move in Tuesday afternoon or evening, bringing the next round of unsettled weather.

As the front approaches, shower and thunderstorm chances will increase. There may be a risk of strong to severe storms, though the exact threat level will depend on the timing of the front.

Behind the front, much colder temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday, along with continued chances for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Highs likely to fall into the upper 50s and mid-60s.

Another frontal boundary could approach late Friday or Saturday, potentially keeping rain chances in the forecast into next weekend.

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