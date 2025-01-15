Seasonably Mild Temps into Late Week

TULSA, OKLA — Sunshine returns today with slightly cooler highs in the upper 40s by the afternoon.

Mostly clear this evening with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Much warmer for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s, to perhaps some locations near 60°! We'll keep a slight chance of a shower in the forecast as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

Enjoy the warm-up as the cold front will blow through the region Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing colder air to Green Country for the weekend and early next week.

Temperatures on Saturday will likely hold in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s and teens. An upper level system may bring a few snow flurries to the region Saturday night into Sunday morning with little to know accumulation.

Highs Sunday will be stuck in the 20s with lows into early next week in the low teens to perhaps even some single digits. Wind chills will likely be colder, possible dropping below zero. Snow chances look low, but we will continue to monitor. Get ready to bundle up again!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

