Seasonably hot with spotty storms possible

TULSA, Okla — Seasonably hot weather will be the rule on the 4th of July, with high temps in the low/mid-90s. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 degrees tomorrow and Wednesday as well.

Do keep an eye to the sky with a few spotty storms possible this afternoon and evening, then again Tuesday morning. While an isolated storm can't be ruled out Tuesday afternoon/evening, I think we'll all be in good shape for fireworks displays tomorrow night!

After one more hot day Wednesday, we'll cool off into the 80s for highs Thursday and Friday! Keep the umbrella with you as showers and storms will be possible too.

Temps will rebound back into the 90s over the weekend, with a slight chance of storms remaining.

