Seasonably Hot with No Heat Alerts Today

TULSA, OKLA — Average to slightly above average temperatures are still expected through the rest of this week and into the weekend.

Highs this afternoon in the low to mid-90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Isolated showers and storms will still be possible this afternoon and early evening for areas south and east of Tulsa.

Severe weather is not expected, but some brief downpours and breezy winds could accompany any storms today.

Lows tonight into tomorrow morning will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We will top out near to slightly above normal in the low to mid-90s for Friday afternoon.

This trend will continue over the weekend with seasonably hot temperatures in the low to mid-90s and mostly dry conditions. Heat indices are likely to remain below 100 degrees.

Cooler temperatures are expected across the area early next week as a cold front is expected to slide across the state. This will also bring increasing chances for rain and storms starting Monday.

Behind the front, low humidity and highs in the 70s next week!

