Seasonably Hot Weather for Wednesday

TULSA, OKLA- — Seasonably hot day with highs in the mid-90s with northeast winds 5-15 mph. Heat index values will still be near 100 degrees this afternoon, but no heat alerts for NE Oklahoma.

Quiet evening ahead with overnight lows in the mid to lower 70s.

There is a slight chance we see a shower or storm Thursday as another front moves in from the northwest.

We'll warm back up a few degrees ahead of the front before a more significant cool down arrives for Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

There is still some uncertainty rain and storm chances, but we are going to increase the chances for the weekend and early next week.

Expect some adjustments to the specific timing and where chances look highest as we get closer. Temperatures will be dependent on how any showers and storms evolve, but we are currently forecasting mid 80s for highs Saturday and Sunday!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

