Seasonably hot finish to the work week

TULSA, Okla — Grab the sunscreen today with lots of sunshine in the forecast. Temperatures will remain hot seasonably today with highs in the low/mid 90s. After dropping back into the mid/upper 60s tonight, we'll once again reach the mid 90s tomorrow afternoon.

The weekend will start dry, but the chance for a few storms will increase by late Saturday into Saturday night. Dust off the umbrellas as a few scattered storms will be possible Sunday with ever a few stronger storms possible. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the primary concern.

Next week may start unsettled with lingering storm chances. The timing is uncertain, but a few waves of storms may be possible. We'll continue to tweak the timing as we get closer.

